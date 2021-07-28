Pendal Group Limited Purchases Shares of 113,769 Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $125,908,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $3,754,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the first quarter worth $691,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 50,197.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on OZON. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

OZON stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.14. 4,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Ozon Holdings PLC has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a PE ratio of -27.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

