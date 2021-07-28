Pendal Group Limited Sells 5,609 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Pendal Group Limited decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited owned approximately 0.09% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,561,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after acquiring an additional 37,030 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 769,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,263,000 after acquiring an additional 129,222 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 433.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 12,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Long sold 55,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $6,709,386.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,947.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $124.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.20. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

