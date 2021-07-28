Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.300-$3.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.65 billion-$3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.21.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,030. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.21. Pentair has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

