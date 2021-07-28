Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.65-3.71 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.300-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of PNR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.09. 18,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pentair has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $72.12.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.21.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

