PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Saybrook Capital NC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $1.31 on Wednesday, hitting $156.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,165. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $158.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.42. The stock has a market cap of $216.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

