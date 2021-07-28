PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.200-$6.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.090. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.75.

PEP traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.02. 139,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,323,165. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $158.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

