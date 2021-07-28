Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) – Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Perseus Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Perseus Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:PRU opened at C$1.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.34. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a PE ratio of 18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. Perseus Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.99 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.