Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

PSH stock opened at GBX 2,556.10 ($33.40) on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of GBX 1,844 ($24.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,845 ($37.17). The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,598.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 9.18.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

