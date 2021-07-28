Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (LON:PSH)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LON:PSH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
PSH stock opened at GBX 2,556.10 ($33.40) on Wednesday. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of GBX 1,844 ($24.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,845 ($37.17). The company has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,598.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 9.18.
Pershing Square Company Profile
