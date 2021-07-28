Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.45

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.45 and traded as low as $35.41. Pershing Square shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 22,769 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.45.

Pershing Square Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.