PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ PETS opened at $29.74 on Monday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.60.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3,465.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

