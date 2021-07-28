Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$905,961.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$7.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.98 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.26.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.98.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

