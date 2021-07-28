Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 146,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,015 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 59,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,512,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,770,240. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.68. The firm has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

