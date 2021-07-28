Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $42.10 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

