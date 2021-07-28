Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 4th

Pharvaris’ (NASDAQ:PHVS) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, August 4th. Pharvaris had issued 8,270,500 shares in its IPO on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $165,410,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. After the end of Pharvaris’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of research firms recently commented on PHVS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pharvaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pharvaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Pharvaris stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.90 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. Pharvaris has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.06.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). As a group, analysts anticipate that Pharvaris will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHVS. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pharvaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

