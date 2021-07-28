Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Phibro Animal Health has raised its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $975.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.82. Phibro Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

