Pigeoncoin (PGN) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.25 Million

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $35,036.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 32.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

