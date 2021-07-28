PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFUS) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,620 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 47,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFUS stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73. PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $40.91.

