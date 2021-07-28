Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $84.48 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $92.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.61.

PNW opened at $86.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.61. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

