Piper Sandler Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.68.
V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
