Piper Sandler Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $275.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on V. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.68.

V opened at $250.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Visa has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 218.3% in the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,440,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

