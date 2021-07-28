Piper Sandler Comments on FB Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for FB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of FBK opened at $37.80 on Monday. FB Financial has a one year low of $23.64 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 87.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FB Financial by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in FB Financial by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FB Financial by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

