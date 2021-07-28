Piper Sandler Comments on The Blackstone Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BX)

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.09.

NYSE BX opened at $114.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.74. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

