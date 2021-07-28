Piper Sandler Weighs in on BankUnited, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.73.

BankUnited stock opened at $39.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,229,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 177,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BankUnited by 271.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 610,241 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

