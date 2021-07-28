Piper Sandler Weighs in on OneMain Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for OneMain in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.43. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OneMain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $60.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.07. OneMain has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 128,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of OneMain by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 44,708 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,122,000 after buying an additional 133,073 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

