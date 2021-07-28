Pizza (PIZZA) Market Cap Hits $1.37 Million

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Pizza coin can now be bought for about $0.0442 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $3,199.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001812 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006872 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.95 or 0.01129628 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010786 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the exchanges listed above.

