Plantronics (POLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Plantronics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE POLY opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Get Plantronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Plantronics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.