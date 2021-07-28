PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 5,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,022. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. PlayAGS has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market capitalization of $289.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.53.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%. The business had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 489.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

