Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Set at C$4.52 by BMO Capital Markets

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) has been given a C$4.52 price target by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

TSE:PLZ.UN opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$462.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.57. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.04 and a 1-year high of C$4.81.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

