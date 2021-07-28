Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.

Plexus stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti raised Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.79.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.