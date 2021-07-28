Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.
Plexus stock opened at $85.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $101.17.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total value of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.
