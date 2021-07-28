Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $2.81 Million in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 301,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Aurora Cannabis at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Aurora Cannabis by 6.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter worth about $19,944,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ACB opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.19.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Equities analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $7.58.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

