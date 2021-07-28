Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.22 Million in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,171 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,216,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of IDACORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in IDACORP by 959.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,000,000 after buying an additional 55,189 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IDA. Wells Fargo & Company raised IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

Shares of IDA opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $105.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.