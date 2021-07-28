Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $3.44 Million in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 134,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,713,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $438,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PureCycle Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Melissa Westerman purchased 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

PCT stock opened at $15.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.26). Equities research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

