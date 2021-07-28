Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 147.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,005,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerevel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.84. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

