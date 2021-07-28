Point72 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 27.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Immunovant were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 90.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Immunovant by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Immunovant by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 128.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IMVT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Guggenheim cut Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Immunovant from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

