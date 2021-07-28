Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 105,561 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Boot Barn by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the period.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock worth $10,655,422. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.01.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $83.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77 and a beta of 2.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

