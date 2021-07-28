Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.222 per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.01 and a beta of 0.46. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 129.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Postal Realty Trust were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

