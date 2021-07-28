Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Down 4.2%

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.08 and last traded at $33.20. 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 221,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 3,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $132,755.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,743.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,628 shares of company stock worth $2,327,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

