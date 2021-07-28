Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

