Premier Financial (PFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PFC stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers various demand, checking, money market, certificates of deposits, certificates of deposit account registry service, and savings accounts; and investment products. The company also provides residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, home improvement and home equity loans, and consumer loans.

