Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.20

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.24, with a volume of 116403 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources to C$14.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Pretium Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.38.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -76.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$206.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

