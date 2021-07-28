Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 335 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 789,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,491,000 after acquiring an additional 96,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 497.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,450,000 after acquiring an additional 311,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $4,667,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,223,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

IBP stock opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.81.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The business had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.