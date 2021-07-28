Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 79,837 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,837 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,196,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 20,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 26,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.268 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.