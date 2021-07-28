Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $18,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,560,364.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 40,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $4,566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,893,313.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667. 20.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.09.

Shares of IBP opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.65. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.90 and a 52-week high of $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.65%.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.