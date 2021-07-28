Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $16.55 Million Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 53,847 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,788,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,246,000 after buying an additional 493,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Western Union by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,502,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,906,000 after buying an additional 1,053,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 375.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

NYSE WU opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.84. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

