Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.09 Million Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,235 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $20,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,423,000 after buying an additional 191,934 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 352.7% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 84,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 65,562 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $1,949,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

IRM opened at $43.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,405 shares of company stock worth $5,636,890. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

