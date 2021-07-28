Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $20.82 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 1,422.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.98% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $20,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $38.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.03. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.