Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.06 Million Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $8,163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lumentum by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the first quarter worth $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 19.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

LITE opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

