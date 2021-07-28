Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $22.06 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LITE. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.54. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

