Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Essential Utilities worth $17,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,885,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,126,000 after purchasing an additional 864,777 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 103.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 711,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 361,680 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of WTRG opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.