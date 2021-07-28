Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,897 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $22,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SJM stock opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.56.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

