Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 389,493 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $19,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 9.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eventbrite by 274.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eventbrite stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.09. Eventbrite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 192.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 47,500 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $933,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,782.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

