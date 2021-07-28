Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 11,096 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,096 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Advance Auto Parts worth $19,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.47.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $215.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.46 and a 12-month high of $217.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.